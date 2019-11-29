Santa Claus kicks off holiday season in Burlington

The holiday season has officially kicked off in Burlington! On Friday, the jolly old elf himself made his first appearance!

Dozens greeted Santa Claus as he strolled through the Church Street Marketplace.

Saint Nick waved to his biggest fans-- the children-- from a fancy sleigh pulled by a miniature horse.

After being escorted in by Burlington police and firefighters, Santa snapped photos with kids and heard their Christmas wishes.

Our Dom Amato asked kids about their favorite part of the season.

"Breakfast!" said Anya Sweetser.

"Presents!" said her twin sister, Eisley.

"The decorations," another little girl said.

Dom also asked a 4-year-old girl what her favorite part about Christmas is, but it was a little unclear what she answered.

After the parade, Santa told Dom he always loves seeing the kids this time of year and looks forward to the parade every holiday season.