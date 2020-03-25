Santa's elves help make masks to keep people safe

Communities across the country have stepped up to help make masks for those that don't have them to keep safe from COVID-19. Even at Santa's Workshop in North Pole, New York.

So far, they are at about 40 masks but they don't plan to stop anytime soon.

They want the community to know that giving doesn't stop on December 26.

"Christmas is all-year-round, especially at the North Pole. I think that reminding people that just the little things that we do keeps the magic alive," said Micah Peterson of Santa's Workshop.

Jo Ann's fabric helping with the mask making. They have precut masks you can pick up and when finished you can drop them off and they will deliver to the nearest hospital.