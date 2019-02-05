Saranac Lake Ice Castle closed for 2nd day

Unseasonably warm temperatures have forced officials with the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival to close the Ice Castle for a second day.

Officials say with temperatures projected in the high 40s for a second day, they are expecting damage to the ice palace. They say efforts will be undertaken to repair the structure and evaluate when it can be reopened.

Officials are asking the public to respect the safety barriers. It comes after individuals went inside the palace Monday and removed tarps. They say safety is their priority.