Saranac Lake Surge bring pro baseball to the Adirondacks

For the first time ever, the village of Saranac Lake celebrated America's birthday with America's favorite pastime.

Saranac Lake residents and visitors surged to the ball field on July 4th to celebrate a first.

"You can't get more all-American than the first ever professional baseball game in Saranac Lake on the Fourth of July -- God bless America," said Saranac Lake Mayor Clyde Rabideau.

The team from Old Orchard Beach, Maine, was looking for a new place to call home and Mayor Rabideau says he knew his community would be a home run. "Sometimes, for smaller towns, a professional team means a lot more than in big towns," he said.

Crowds lined up to get their tickets, their free T-shirts, and burgers before it was time to play ball.

"I just love the support of the community coming together," said George Hadynski, a local resident.

The Saranac Lake Surge is part of the Empire League, a six-team professional development league that spans the country and Puerto Rico, giving players a second chance to be scouted.

"We've helped over the last three of four years seven players get to MLB affiliated organizations," said the league's Eddie Gonzalez.

The bleachers were packed and future ballplayers kept their eyes on the diamond.

"We just want to have a lot of fun and enjoyment through the whole summer with America's pastime," Rabideau said.

Some baseball fans, like Glenn Orlin from Maryland, traveled to see what the Saranac Lake Surge has to offer. "I'm here because this is a new ballpark for me and I collect major and minor league ballparks. I've been to over 400 in the last 35 years," Orlin said.

"Hopefully put on a good show for the audience in attendance -- they are here to work hard and they're dedicated," Gonzalez said.

The Saranac Lake Surge has home games against the Road City Explorers through Sunday.