Saranac Lake drug treatment center aims to eliminate obstacles

Countless families are affected by drug addiction each day. For people looking to get clean it can often be difficult to get into a recovery program -- it's all about timing. A brand new facility in Saranac Lake aims to get rid of that obstacle.

"I wish I could tell you that the need was going down so we were going to shrink, but unfortunately the need isn't going down," said Bob Ross with St. Joseph's Addiction Treatment and Recovery Center.

According to the Center for Disease Control, there were over 68,000 overdose deaths in 2018. Opioids played a role in more than 47,000. Recovery communities are working to change those numbers. Now the Saranac Lake area has somewhere new to go for people in crisis.

"It's the difference between life and death," said Richard Whitney. A peer advocate at St. Joseph's.

The Open Access Center, or OAC, is a safe place for those who want to save themselves from addiction. They can come, no questions asked, and get the help they need.

"This may be their first step in recovery," said James Borneman, another peer advocate.

The OAC is run by St. Joseph's, and graduates of the center are drawing from their own experiences to help those in need.

"I don't really get into my story but I let them know that I have been in their shoes and I can definitely relate to where they are at," Whitney said.

"St. Joe's has done everything for me," added Borneman.

The center is still in its early stages but will soon be a 24/7 facility that can take people in. It will have a detox center on site, take patients to and from appointments, and even find them housing. They are partnered with other agencies that deal with people in crisis including the Adirondack Medical Center and the Saranac Lake Police Department.

"This is an excellent opportunity for people that are generally in a gray area, where an arrest wouldn't be appropriate but they do need help," said Saranac Lake Police Chief Charles Potthast.

The staff at the OAC say timing is everything. If someone seeking a center like this needs to travel far or wait weeks for an appointment, they might change their mind about trying to get into recovery at all. "That motivation can change in a heart beat. It truly, truly can," said the center's Lisa Sears-Bowlen.

And if you cant get to them, they have a new mobile unit that can travel to you. "Pretty much whatever any outpatient clinic can do, we can do in this van," said Frank Landerway, a mobile unit counselor.

