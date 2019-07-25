Saranac Lake reveals projects to be funded by $10M state grant

New York offers $100 million a year of taxpayer money to 10 communities in the state the spruce up their downtown corridors each year. It's called the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

In the three years since it started, three North Country communities have received the grant: first Plattsburgh, then Watertown and, most recently, Saranac Lake.

Thursday, Saranac Lake moved forward with the project. Our Kelly O'Brien went to find out what it is.

It's been a year since the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant was announced in Saranac Lake. Thursday, those projects were announced and over the next three to four years, area streets will be changing.

The village of Saranac Lake is home to many things: beauty, history and a close-knit community.

"Saranac Lake is a special place. We are a family. We take care of one another," said Mayor Clyde Rabideau, D-Saranac Lake.

Thursday, this family came together to celebrate its future.

"Saranac Lake has proven that they can work together to put real projects here that will work," said Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay.

After a year of planning what to do with the $10 million, the village submitted its proposals and the state picked the final projects.

"I'm here to declare that we are on the cusp of greatness in this community," said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-New York.

The money will be divvied up to partially fund a slew of projects, street improvements and better pedestrian paths to connect the downtown area.

"It makes everything more connected and eventually more successful," Rabideau said.

Also on the list-- a whitewater rafting park and the creation of ADK Play, a children's museum for Saranac Lake's smaller folks.

"I'm doing this for Saranac Lake, so to have members of my community come up and show genuine excitement and support for the project is amazing," said Rob Carr of Play ADK.

The money will help the Trudeau Institute and create a shared business center.

Some will also go to a downtown fund to help current businesses and new ones.

Some money is earmarked for relocating and rebuilding the Pendragon Theatre.

"Not only are we creating jobs in the theater itself, but we're creating jobs for the village. People spend a lot more money than on a theater ticket when they're here," said Holly Wolff of the Pendragon.

The village is also toasting money that will go to a new brewery.

"There might be a beer waiting for me at the bar, who knows," Rabideau said.

This was just the first step for many of these projects. They still need more funding, more grants but Mayor Rabideau says he expects by next spring some of these projects to be started.

