Saranac River clean-up project gets underway; could impact boaters

A Saranac River clean-up project in Plattsburgh is getting underway and no recreation will be allowed in the construction zone.

Project organizers say crews will be creating a diverting dam just downstream of the old Saranac Street Bridge.

The river between the Broad Street or Kennedy Bridge and the Bridge Street Bridge will be closed off.

No one, including tubers, boaters, kayakers and fisherman will be allowed in, and we're told doing it anyway could get you arrested.

The section of the river is fenced and there are 'No Trespassing' signs posted.

A map has been placed at the edge of the river near the Max Martin Treehouse showing the portage route.