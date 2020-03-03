Saranac man could be released because of NY's new bail reform law

A man with a long list of criminal history could be released without posting bail because of New York's new bail reform law, but the District Attorney's Office is saying not so fast.

Last month, police say they searched William Acosta's home in Saranac.

Officers say they found a loaded handgun and a shot gun with a sawed off barrel along with 70 grams of cocaine.

Acosta also has two prior felony convictions along with six other misdemeanors.

Acosta's pending charges are not eligible under the state's new bail reform law to have a bail set.

However, the law also says a judge can hold Acosta because of his prior felony convictions.

Acosta is being held until the grand jury can make a decision.

The district attorneys say they are concerned for the public safety of residents if he were to be released.