Saranc resident makes koi pond out of pothole

Someone is taking annoying potholes into their own hands by putting them on display to make a point.

Traveling along Picketts Corners Road in the town of Saranac you will see many things.

The Tree leaves blowing in the wind, signs of support for the President and at the bottom of Barnham Brook road a pothole opening up shop

One clever resident of the road to bring attention to the crater in an unconventional way.

They filled a pothole with the makeup of a Koi Pond.

They asked to be left anonymous because they didn't want any repercussions from the installation, but it has grabbed the attention of the Saranac Highway superintendent

"It did grab attention, nobody wants to have that brought up to them the way it was brought up," Saranac Highway Superintendent Jim Waldren said.

While many drivers expressed their frustration off-camera regarding the unwanted resident of Barnham Brook Road, Waldren says the Koi Pond upset him because no one called the Highway Department regarding the hole

"We didn't receive many complaints on potholes," Waldren said.

In his two years as Highway Superintendent, the town has laid over 11,000 tons of asphalt on the 85 miles of roadways they maintain.

There are seven employees that work on the road, and Waldren says there's only so much they can do before winter comes without going over budget which would come at a cost to taxpayer dollars.

"It would be great if we could do that but taxes would take a good jump," Waldren said.

He said he and his team patrol the roads daily to make note of what needs to be fixed but if they receive public input they can handle potholes sooner rather than later.

"Usually we try and get on it and fill them as soon as possible," Waldren said.