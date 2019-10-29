Saratoga Performing Arts Center gets nearly $10M upgrade

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center is getting a $9.5 million upgrade.

Concessions and bathrooms are getting a complete overhaul and a new open-air covered pavilion is being built.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that construction has started.

The venue is in Saratoga Spa State Park.

Improvements aim to bring more people in to the event space.

Most of the funding comes from private sources, but New York state is providing $1.5 million.

In addition to new infrastructure, the renovations will include boosts to security.