Saratoga resident dies from coronavirus

Thousands of people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in New York and more than one thousand people have died, including a person from Saratoga.

In the North Country area, there are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A person in Saratoga has died from the virus.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she is "deeply saddened and heartbroken" after the first death from coronavirus in the region.

"My deepest and most heartfelt prayers are with their loved ones – our neighbors in our own community. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and medical personnel who are fighting this crisis each day on the front lines. As a community, we must remain vigilant in following CDC and public health guidelines to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, including social distancing and staying home during this challenging time. Please join me in praying for this family in Saratoga County as they mourn this devastating loss. Our community is grieving with you," said Stefanik.