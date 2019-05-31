Saturday is move in day at UVM Medical Center's Miller Building

Patients will begin moving into the University of Vermont Medical Center's new Miller Building on Saturday.

Officials say extra staff will be on duty to help facilitate the move of about 120 patients over the course of the day.

The hospital broke ground on the new building in the summer 2016 in an effort to increase the total number of patients that can be cared for at one time.

A key element of the project is that it will increase the number of private patient rooms from approximately 30 percent to nearly 90 percent. It includes 128 single patient rooms.

