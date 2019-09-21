Saturday's Trending 3

There is a Work Zone Safety Rally happening today in Montpelier. It was a tragic story when flagger, James Alger was hit and killed on the job late last month in New Haven. Police say the driver was under the influence of drugs. Now, construction workers are rallying together to ask drivers to slow down and stay off their phones in work zones. They are also looking for stricter legislation and tougher penalties for drivers who break the laws in construction zones. Construction workers will be on the state house lawn today at 10 AM.

The New England Patriots released wide receiver Antonio Brown just 11 days after signing him to the team. The decision comes after a second women accused him of sexual misconduct. The first lawsuit, by a former trainer, accused him of rape. Then he was accused of exposing himself to a painter he had hired. Brown has denied these allegations. But, in a Sports Illustrated report, the lawyer representing the painter contacted the NFL saying the painter was sent threatening text messages. The Patriots signed Brown this month and in their statement announcing the release they said they appreciated the hard work of many people, but felt it's "best to move in a different direction."

The long awaited "Storm Area 51" event happened yesterday. What started off as a joke-Facebook event actually brought crowds in the low thousands to the Nevada desert. Three more people were arrested yesterday for trespassing on the remote once-secret military base. This brings the tally to five arrested since Thursday. Several minor injuries have been reported and one man was treated for dehydration. No one has reported seeing any extraterrestrials or UFOs. Some people are calling the desert party, "Alienstock."

