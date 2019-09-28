Saturday's Trending 3

Norwich University has been in the news lately. The school had its bicentennial celebrations but now, four football players are no longer on the team and one is no longer enrolled in the school. Court records show Connor Shea (20), Owen McKenna (21), Ryan Shea (21) and Micheal Curran (22) broke into a dorm room on September 8 and beat up three other students, over five dollars. Records show one of the victims of the alleged attack, received a black eye and had to go to the hospital for stitches. Connor and Ryan Shea and Owen McKenna are all still enrolled at Norwich. But School staff says, after September 18, Michael Curran was no longer enrolled. McKenna was still allowed to play during last weekend's homecoming game, even with the assault and burglary charges lingering. All school officials would tell us is, they take every report seriously. The school follows a rigorous procedure which includes taking interim action if need be, then closing the investigation and taking final action. We will be following the investigation.

Vaping has been a big topic lately. There has been another vaping-associated death in the U.S. This is the second death related to vaping in Oregon. It now brings the total number of deaths in the country to thirteen. The CDC has identified more than 800 cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarettes. But, investigators do not yet know what ingredient is causing the illness. There have been no reported deaths in Vermont due to vaping, but Governor Phil Scott spoke about this topic recently. Scott says he doesn't think there should necessarily be a ban on vaping, but he is concerned about the flavors attracting younger users and the substances being injected into the products. Vermont has already banned online sales and raised the age to purchase some flavors to 21. Some major retailers have also announced they are no longer selling these kinds of products. Wal-Mart said they will stop selling e-cigarettes because of the vaping related deaths.

On a "hoppier" note, Vermont's first craft brewery is celebrating a milestone. Vermont Pub and Brewery just made their two-thousandth beer. The Vermont Smoked Porter was made by past and present brewers.Some of the past brewers left the pub and brewery to start their own businesses. The Vermont Pub and Brewery says they stick to more traditional style beers that aren't super popular anymore. They figure they'll come back around in style eventually. The pub and brewery serves more than 80 styles of beer each year, all served in house. Other than being the first craft brewery, they also hold another importanace. The founder, Greg Noonan, successfully lobbied the legislature in 1988, allowing on-site brewing for the first time since Prohibition.