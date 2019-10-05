Saturday's Trending 3

There are now twenty-one confirmed deaths related to vaping across the US. Health officials still don't know what it is that's making people sick, but say at least one-thousand-eighty probable cases of lung injury are linked to e-cigarettes. In New York, a state appeals court is blocking the state's ban on flavored e-cigarettes. The ban covered all flavors except menthol and tobacco. Enforcement was going to begin today. In New Hampshire, they've launched the "My Life My Quit" program. It's a confidential way for teens to work with a coach to become nicotine free.

It's getting cold outside and people are thinking about heating their homes. Vermont has been encouraging people to make their homes more energy efficient. The state even set a goal to weatherize 80,000 homes by 2020. According to Efficiency Vermont, in the past ten or so years, about 27,000 homes have been weatherized. Vermont is admitting they are not going to reach their goal, so it's time to look more long-term. Senator Tim Ashe said the state has already doubled funding for the efficiency program. Now they're focusing on assisting median income households. At the moment the state is not going to spend more money on weatherization. Instead, they've asked the state's utility regulators to expand Efficiency Vermont's role when entering a home. Experts are only allowed to look at electric light bulbs and appliances, but they could be looking at total energy consumption. All in all, it's about best insulating your home, but if the visitors from utility companies can't see the entire home, they cant get the full scope of a home's energy usage.

Killington Resort is getting ready for the start of their winter season. They are expecting to open early again this year. Last year's season was the longest in the state with 211 days. Now, they're preparing for the FIS Women's World Cup Thanksgiving weekend. Real snow was spotted on Mount Mansfield, Whiteface Mountain and a few other places yesterday.