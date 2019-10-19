Saturday's Trending 3

The impeachment of President Trump has been a widely discussed topic. Republican Presidential contender, Bill Weld came to Vermont recently. He discussed this and more. Weld is not only taking on the President, but he's also going against his own party's wishes to run a campaign. Weld is calling for Trump's impeachment. He has Justice Department experience and was involved in the impeachments of Presidents Clinton and Nixon. He hopes to reverse the trillion dollar deficit, rejoin the Paris agreement to fight climate change and improve relationships with foreign allies. He also calls himself a New England Republican, someone who is fiscally conservative and socially liberal. This is in part why he's spending so much time here. In Vermont, democrats are allowed to vote in the republican primary.

A Lebanon, New Hampshire company is trying to help schools stop students from vaping. FreshAir Sensors has products to detect cigarette and marijuana smoke. The devices connect to an app and send an alert when smoke is detected. Now, they're working on a new sensor to detect smoke from vaping. It could hit the market in about a year and a half from now. In addition to this, Governors around the region are working together to establish marijuana and vaping regulations. Representatives from New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island discussed a collaborative approach to cannabis and vaping policies. The Governors reached a set of core principles related to market regulation, public health, public safety and enforcement. They also created principles for vaping policies.

A few days ago, Olivia Lyons reported, the Burlington High School Girls Varsity Soccer Team made jerseys with the slogan #equalpay after being inspired the the US Women's Team. This was a student led campaign by the high school soccer team. They said wearing this on their shirt represents equal pay, for equal work. Last night, they had their home, Senior Night game against South Burlington High School. According to a fan at the game, Burlington got a goal with about three minutes left. Several girls took off their jerseys revealing the equal pay shirts underneath. They began waving their game jerseys over their head, but in the rule book, that's illegal. All players who took part were given a yellow card and had to leave the field until the next subbing opportunity. While those girls were off the field South Burlington scored to tie the game. They went into overtime, but it ultimately, ended it in a tie.