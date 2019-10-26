Saturday's Trending 3

Starting this month, Green Mountain Power customers have a line item on their electric bills for clearing trees damaged by ash borers, but it is only a temporary surcharge. September 30 marked the end of flight season for Emerald Ash Borers. but they were found in eight counties this year. To help prevent future spread, the Agency of Natural Resources says even though Emerald Ash Borers are dormant until the spring, Vermonters should still keep ash firewood harvested within the infested zone in that zone, unless it is heat treated or debarked to kill the borers.

Yesterday community leaders in Montpelier celebrated nearly two decades of work. They officially cut the ribbon on the Montpelier Transit Center and Taylor Street Apartments. The entire project cost 12.5 million dollars and was mostly paid for by an affordable housing bond passed by the legislature in 2017. The new building features a transit center, serving as the gateway to Montpelier. Buses will run to Waterbury and Burlington giving Montpelier a connection to lake Champlain. The apartment portion of the building has thirty housing units, ten of which are already occupied.

We've been covering the Burlington High School girls soccer team and its unexpected national attention. Their latest supporter is Hilary Clinton. She tweeted her support for the girls and their "EQUAL PAY" shirts. This comes after the girls got a penalty at a game last week for taking off their jerseys to show the shirts underneath. Since then, the story has received so much attention the girls are selling thousands of shirts.