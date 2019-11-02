Saturday's Trending 3

Vermont's capital city is already looking ahead and saying it may need to invest in more help this winter. Montpelier's public works department says it's looking to hire more people to reduce stress and overtime. Last winter, the director told city council there were more than 3,700 hours in overtime, which doubled the budget. Public works wants approval for at least one more hire, but city council says other services may need to be cut to meet increasing health costs next year.

Vermont's Secretary of Education is speaking out against potential USDA cuts to free and reduced school lunches. Governor Scott, State Congress members, and the Department of Children and Families also want the federal government to not change the rules. Secretary Dan French says the analysis from USDA is quote, "woefully incomplete" in its understanding of the impact on federal child nutrition programs. Cuts will take effect December 12th. Vermont estimates more than 4,600 local children would no longer be eligible for SNAP and Secretary French expects to lose 44% of Vermont's eligible schools over the next four years. The rest could see costs sharply increase.

And there has been a big donation for the Adirondack Region. You could say this donation is rolling in the for the United Way. Georgia-Pacific has donated more than 3,000 cases of toilet paper, and other products. The donation was manufactured at Georgia-Pacific's Plattsburgh Mill.