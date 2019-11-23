Saturday's Trending 3

There have been proposed federal cuts to Vermont’s food stamp program, 3Squares. There is a line item on utility bills that contribute to these benefits. Since Vermonters don’t pay high utility bills, compared to those across the country, it decreases the amount of money available for these programs. State leaders say this will cut about $25 million in food stamp benefits to Vermonters. Currently, Vermont's average monthly payout is $216, but under the proposed rule it would decrease to $134. Leaders think this will considerably impact elderly and people with disabilities. Vermonters are encouraged to submit comments ahead of the rule change. The deadline is December 2.

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, but police are warning people about a dangerous trend called, “Blackout Wednesday.” Typically, college kids come home, they go out the night before Thanksgiving and drink to the point of blacking out. Police say Thanksgiving is the most deadly holiday when it comes to drinking and driving, so they are cracking down. In the Upper Valley there will be a heavy police presence and Hartford police will have a DUI checkpoint. Other barracks will be participating in similar ways.

And a local Vermont store is celebrating fifty years in business. Skirack is thanking their customers for keeping them in business all these years. The store opened in 1969, and has expanded its merchandise over the years. They sell all kinds of outdoor gear, from mountain bikes to winter sports equipment, clothing and accessories. The business also leases equipment for the ski and ride season. They are continuing their anniversary sale throughout the weekend.