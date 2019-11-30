Saturday's Trending 3

Today is Small Business Saturday. Businesses across the country are ready for shoppers to come on in. Today, people are getting a jump start on their holiday shopping, all while stimulating the local economy. Small Business Saturday falls between Black Friday, when most major commercial retailers host sales and Cyber Monday, the day for big online deals. Earlier this week, we spoke with Burlington's mayor, some shoppers and local business owners to get their take on the day.

"They face more challenges than ever in the retail environment that we are in right now with the rise of the internet," says Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

Sarah Beal at Common Deer says, "It is the opportunity for out local businesses to really show their stuff."

"Well, it's more interesting to see it in person than online," says Marvelen Richards of Newport.

Some cities and towns throughout the state are hosting events focusing on small businesses.

In Rutland, hundreds are expected to shop small at the Downtown Rutland Holiday Stroll. More than thirty downtown businesses are hosting sales, giveaways, tastings, exhibits and activities. There is also fun for the family. The Paramount Theatre is screening "The Grinch," Santa is making an appearance and the Christmas tree in Depot Park will be lit. This all begins at 9 AM. Last year, over one-thousand people attended the event.

In Stowe, over fifty boutiques, galleries, sporting good and specialty markets are being celebrated. Head to one of Stowe's Small Business Saturday Welcome Centers in either the historic Village or at Stowe Kitchen Bath and Linens to get prizes from local stores, chocolates, coupons and more.

In New York, the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is taking part in Small Business Saturday too. They are lending support and resources to area businesses. This is their way to make sure today's festivities create a significant economic impact.