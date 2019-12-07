Saturday's Trending 3

The FBI is warning owners of Smart TVs, they may actually be spying on you. Some TVs connect to the internet, have a camera, microphones and sometimes facial recognition technology. The FBI says these TVs are often, poorly secured by manufacturers compared to computers or smart phones. This allows cyber-criminals to hack in and watch and listen to you. The FBI suggests knowing the features on your TV, updating the software on a regular basis and cover the camera if your TV has one.

The CEO of Chipotle told a conference that nurses can check on employees to find out if they are genuinely sick and not just hung-over. The policy is in place to make sure all employees are healthy when handling food, not to check up on their drinking habits. If the nurse determines an employee is actually sick, the company will pay for the day off. We have a Chipotle in South Burlington and Plattsburgh and plans for one in Rutland, so it's good to know the restaurants care about cleanliness.

You may have seen this trending artwork, it’s being called “The Comedian” and it’s entertaining art lovers all across the globe. It’s a banana, duct-taped to a white wall. The piece is priced at $120,000. Some say it represents the art world and its gaping wealth inequalities, others say it’s not that deep.