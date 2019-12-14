Saturday's Trending 3

We've been following this for a while, the mystery smell at Fanny Allen that made people sick. We still do not know what it is yet. Hospital officials say crews are still doing tests. It's happened twice, once in October and again almost two weeks ago. Staff smelled something strange in the Operating Room and it made many people sick. The O.R. is closed until at least the end of this month. Fanny Allen had to cancel or relocate dozens of surgeries to the main UVM Medical Center Campus.

There was an independent investigation of Vermont Gas' Addison County pipeline. The company calls it validating, but critics call it a sham. Opponents of the 41-mile pipeline said it was not engineered and built properly, posing an ongoing safety risk. The Public Utilities Commission ordered the investigation. It concluded the pipeline is generally in compliance with state and federal requirements. But, the report did find some faults and the Public Utilities Commission plans to hear more testimony.

This is cool story, a Vermont General Store is celebrating one year back in business after it shut down in, 2017. The new Brownsville Butcher & Pantry is open! People in the community came together to buy the former general store and help finance upgrades. Current owners of the business pitched their plan to the group which includes a full butcher fridge. They say they couldn't have done it without community support.