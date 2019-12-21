Saturday's Trending 3

We've been covering the EB-5 scandal over the last few years, a multi-million dollar fraud case in northern Vermont. Now, defendants in the case are saying news coverage has tainted the jury pool. Those defendants are asking a federal judge to change where their trial will be held. The legal team for one accused man, Ariel Quiros, claims news coverage of the scandal has been biased. Quiros is the former owner of Jay Peak ski resort. He's facing charges along with three others for a failed plan to build a biotech plant in the NEK using foreign investors' money. All have pleaded not guilty. In court Friday morning, Quiros' lawyer, Seth Levine said Vermont media outlets including WCAX, VT Digger, Seven Days and others began biased reporting last summer when state prosecutors indicted the defendants. He says the coverage is unfair and paints the defendants as guilty before they've had a trial. Levine also claims state prosecutors are purposefully turning the trial into a good show for political gain. The state is disagreeing though and says the majority of reporting is factual and the the jury pool hasn't been tainted. They also say out of the roughly 1,300 articles about the EB-5 program, less than five-percent of them refer to the indictments involving Jay Peak, Burke and Newport. The defense is ALSO calling on the judge to look into high-profile figures. They say Senator Leahy and former Governor Shumlin helped pitch the EB-5 investment program to foreign investors.

Vermont environmental officials say three public drinking water systems have toxic chemicals in them above the state standard. Those sources are currently being blocked, so people don't drink them. PFAs were found at Fiddlehead Condominiums in Fayston, Killington Mountain School and Mount Holly School. So far, the Department of Environmental Conservation has received sixty five-percent of the of the state's data on public drinking water systems. Officials say there is a backup in the testing facility. People in those areas are urged to drink bottled water. It could take hundreds of thousands of dollars to fix the system.

It's Super Saturday. Today is expected to be the biggest shopping day of the year, beating out Black Friday crowds. The National Federation reports about 167.8 million people are expected to shop. That's up from last year's 134.3 million. Today is also known as Panic Saturday because it's when people are getting all of their last minute holiday gifts.