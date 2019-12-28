Saturday's Trending 3

We lost a controversial voice in radio. The family of Don Imus says the shock jock died Friday. Imus was hospitalized Christmas Eve for reasons we do not know at this time. He broadcasted from Burlington a few times. Imus was known for being outspoken, sparking national outrage after insulting the Rutgers University women's basketball team in, 2007. He also battled addiction and cancer. Imus was 79 years old.

Target retail store, Photo Date: July 27, 2014 / Cropped Photo: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)

Shipping companies are preparing for millions of people to return Christmas gifts. UPS is expecting a record, 1.9 million packages being returned next Thursday. This would make it the biggest day ever for returns, an increase of 26% from last year. They're targeting the January 2 because it's the first work day of the new year. These statistics are only for UPS, this does not include packages sent through the postal service or FedEx.

Vermont is banning plastic bags in July of 2020, and one retailer in Burlington is also being urged to nationally. People are pushing Target to get rid of their plastic bags for good. A change.org petition has over 459,000 signatures. The petition addressed to target's CEO and other officials says, getting rid of plastic bags "won't be convenient... but it is time to act." It also says these bags "are choking the earth." Target says they have been working on environmentally friendly solutions. That includes making bags partially made from recycled materials.