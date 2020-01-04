Saturday's Trending 3

President Trump is standing by his ordered military strike that killed Iranian Major General Soleimani. Iran's promising revenge, but President Trump says Soleimani was planning attacks against Americans. As expected, this has been a very divided issue. Lawmakers from Vermont, New York and New Hampshire have been speaking out. Congressman Peter Welch called the attack quote, "reckless" and was void of strategy. Senator Patrick Leahy tweeted, that while no one is shedding tears over his death, killing is not going to end Iran's support of terrorism or attacks against Americans. On the other side, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is praising the White House's action saying quote, "President Trump is reaffirming the proven doctrine of Peace Through Strength. Iran was given multiple warnings and instead chose to continue to escalate tensions and threaten US troops and diplomats."However, New Hampshire's Representative Annie Kuster said, "It is deeply troubling that Soleimani was killed without congressional authorization for use of military force -- or the consultation of Congress. The administration should work with Congress to protect our service members and national security."

There is a warning about abbreviating the year 20-20 on documents, like a check. Just writing "20" makes it easy for scammers to change the date. For example, someone could alter your "20" to "2019," and then claim you're late on payments or not meeting an obligation. Officials advise writing out the full year, 2020.

Now, to a story that made national headlines and is happening here in Vermont. Justin Sears is the student at Mallets Bay School who decided to skip a few Christmas presents and instead donate that money to his school's lunch debt.His goal was to raise $600 on his GoFundMe page, but quickly brought in over $900. We spoke with his mom who says, they now have a new goal to pay off the school district's debt by the end of the school year. A Colchester School District official says the debt from families who are truly struggling to pay fluctuates between $2,000 and $3,000. Justin and his Mom are now ready to challenge local businesses to match donations. On Thursday, Justin's mom said they had already raised over $1,200.