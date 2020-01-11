Saturday's Trending 3

Vermont legislators returned this week to start the new session and we're learning about a new bill being proposed to legalize prostitution in the state. The bill is co-sponsored by four democratic and progressive women. It would repeal laws that ban prostitution by consenting adults, but it would keep state and federal laws against human trafficking. The bill is pending in the house judiciary committee. If enacted, it would take effect this summer.

Human trafficking is an issue in the state and today people are raising awareness by wearing blue. Wear blue day is a public awareness effort asking people to wear blue, take a photo and post it on social media with #WearBlueDay. It's a campaign being led by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in an attempt to recognize signs of human trafficking.

Wolf Cukier (17) is being credited with finding a new planet some 1,300 light-years from Earth. He was going through data from NASA's transiting exoplanet survey satellite when he found it. He first thought it was an anomaly, but it turned out to be an undiscovered planet nearly seven times the size of Earth, orbiting two stars. This is the first time a planet orbiting two stars has been found using this satellite program.