Saturday's Trending 3

We start with the results of a court case we've been following involving Burlington Telecom. The Vermont Supreme Court unanimously rejected the arguments from a group of activists who want to undo the sale of Burlington Telecom. Last March, the city sold B.T. to Champlain Broadband, an affiliate of Schurz Communications. As part of the deal B.T.'s $33 million dollar debt to CitiBank was paid off. City taxpayers were reimbursed 7 of the $17 million B.T. improperly borrowed from them. But that wasn't good enough for the plaintiffs, who wanted taxpayers to get the full $17 million back and for state regulators to renegotiate the sale. Ultimately, the Vermont Supreme Court said, siding with the plaintiffs would not serve the public good.

Both Vermont and New York are improving electric vehicle efforts. Vermont has added $2 million in additional funding for electric car charging stations along state highways. The state is requesting proposals through a third round of grant funding to build Fast Charging stations at eleven priority locations. Department of Motor Vehicle data shows plug-in electric vehicles increased by 154% in Vermont since, 2016, and are registered in 90% of Vermont's towns and cities. Similarly, New York lawmakers are considering paying for electric vehicle charging stations in their state. The Department of Public Service is recommending an established state-wide utility-supported program. The report recommends major electric utilities build the grid infrastructure needed for installation of public charging stations. More than 20,000 rebates have been approved for New Yorkers purchasing electric cars under the Drive Clean Rebate initiative.

Recently, we featured a local diner receiving an honor from the Food Network. Now, it's a local brewery's time in the spotlight. Citizen Cider is on the latest episode of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Last night, Citizen Cider hosted a viewing party at their Pine Street taproom. According to the Food Network, Citizen Cider is the sixth local business to be featured on the show. The business is being labeled as a "dive," which can have a bad connotation, but owners say the show classifies dives as trendy places, using local materials, so they're okay with it.