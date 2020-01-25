Saturday's Trending 3

FICO scores are the most widely used credit scores in the United States. A new method for scoring could cause a drop in credit scores for millions of Americans this year. The Fair, Isaac Corporation's stricter method scores people with rising levels of debt and those behind on loan payments. Some who sign up for personal loans will be flagged. Fair, Isaac says it will widen the gap between people judged as good credit risks and those deemed as bad risks. Basically, good credit situations will get better and bad ones will get worse.

The popular app, Tinder wants its users to feel safe on their dates. The dating app is adding new safety features. One is a panic button users can hit if something goes wrong, calling an emergency dispatch to their location. Another feature is a way for users to let their friends know where they are. The free tools can be found in a new section of the app called the safety center starting this Tuesday. Match, the dating conglomerate that owns Tinder, will roll out the new tools to Ok-Cupid, Hinge and Match.com later this year.

The deadly coronavirus outbreak that started in Wuhan, China is spreading, raising new concerns. Hospitals in China are packed with anxious crowds and markets in some areas are running out of things to sell. Today is Lunar New Year, one of China's biggest holidays of the year, but transportation is shut down in at least thirteen Chinese cities, home to 36-million people. Over twenty people have died in China and more than 800 are infected in at least eight countries. In the United States, ten possible patients in California, one in Texas and one in Tennessee are in isolation awaiting CDC test results.