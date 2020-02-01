Saturday's Trending 3

The coronavirus has been declared a Global Health Emergency by the World Health Organization. It is blamed for over 200 deaths in China and almost 10,000 cases globally in just two months. The United States confirmed its first case of person-to-person transmission. A Chicago woman traveled to Wuhan, China in December and passed the virus to her husband. Now, the U.S. is barring foreign nationals from entering if they visited China in the last two weeks. Americans who visited Wuhan will be quarantined. Doctors say the risk of getting the virus in Vermont is low, but the UVM Medical Center says doctors and nurses are informed and ready to treat an outbreak. We've also been told the nine Middlebury College students studying in China will all be out by tonight. The school cancelled its Spring semester study abroad program in China, about forty students were scheduled to attend next month.

Yesterday, Governor Phil Scott vetoed a mandatory paid family leave program. The Governor's office announced he said no to the legislature's version of the program. It relied on a $29,000,000 payroll tax to pay for it. That was the main sticking point for the Governor, who called it a burden. Governor Scott says he's moving forward instead with his version, which is a voluntary program. Democratic leaders disagree with the decision and say paid family leave would make life better and affordable to every Vermonter.

Vermont is inching closer to a taxed and regulated market for marijuana. A new process would let event organizers create something like a "beer garden," but for marijuana. Advocates are working on a new proposal to regulate marijuana consumption and permitting, similarly to alcohol. This allows people to bring and consume their own cannabis at concerts, weddings and other permitted events. Advocates say it would be a boon to the tourism industry and gives people more options than just cannabis lounges. Some in law enforcement are concerned about enforcement the holding people accountable. Police are still determining the threshold for a cannabis DUI and say it would be up to whoever issues the event permits to make sure everyone is of age and is being safe. Until the law is clarified, when people smoke at events, the hosts and property owners are held liable for something they can't control.