Saturday's Trending 3

We've talked a lot about the dangers of vaping. Now, insurers are responsible for covering attempts to quit tobacco products, including liquid nicotine. Sometimes it takes multiple tries to quit, so insurance companies have to cover two attempts for free. Doctors should be screening people, asking if they smoke and telling them about these programs, even if they only smoke on occasion. To get the word out, the department of financial regulation will update bulletins sent to insurers and doctors' offices telling them to talk with those who have insurance about their options.

A state report shows large amounts of toxic PFAS chemicals are going into Vermont landfills. The state says some chemicals are leaching into the environment. Experts don't think drinking wells are affected. But, they don't know what kind of impact chemicals will have on public health and the environment. They're working with Casella Waste Management to see if they can stop PFAs from leaking.

Democratic Presidential candidate, Mike Bloomberg is opening over 125 offices around the country. Today, he's opening a headquarters in Burlington. The grand opening is at 11:00 at 30 Main Street. Vermont is a key Super Tuesday state. Bloomberg's Vermont Headquarters will double as a field office creating the opportunity for people to meet the campaign team.