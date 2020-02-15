Saturday's Trending 3

We've been discussing the coronavirus a lot and we usually talk about the people affected, but officials in China have announced 1,700 medical workers have the coronavirus and six have died from it. Overall, 64,000 people in China contracted the virus and roughly 1,400 have died. In the United States, the Center for Disease Control says 15 people contracted the virus. The newest case is in San Antonio, Texas. As of Thursday, nine people in Vermont are being monitored by the health department for possible exposure to the virus, but officials say there shouldn't be cause for concern. Chinatowns across the country have seen business drop significantly since the outbreak. Chinatown leaders have launched a campaign hoping to convince visitors there is no risk of contracting the virus in their hotels, shops and restaurants.

There is a $209,000,000 proposed school bond in South Burlington. One resident accused the school district on social media of misrepresenting the tax impact. A school board member we spoke with said they do not believe they misled anyone about the tax impact. Bridget Burkhardt said they worked hard with their financial planning team to come up with the best estimates they could, but it's impossible to calculate the impact for each individual resident. However, she said they've been up front about that throughout the entire process. The policy director for the Vermont tax department, Doug Farnham also said, it's impossible to give an accurate answer for the actual tax impact. Farnham explained they can't verify the math the district used in their assumptions, but the state believes the district made a good faith effort to get answers. Residents are encouraged to speak at next Wednesday's school board meeting. Voters will decide on the proposal on March 3.

Some Vermonters are getting visitors earlier than expected. Even though it's cold, bears are coming out of hibernation. Vermont Fish and Wildlife says bears are active now because of this year's relatively mild winter. Black bear project leader Forrest Hammond says last year, bears had lots of available food, but as they're waking up they may be in search of a snack. Bears have moved out of the mountains and into the valleys where there are more people. So, if you had a bear visitor last year, expect one again this year. They also recommend securing bird feeders, trash cans and compost.