Saturday's Trending 3

There are dozens of new jobs coming to New York's North Country. Nova Bus signed a $132,000,000 contract with New York City's M.T.A. That means, Nova Bus will build 165 of its 40-foot hybrid buses at its Plattsburgh plant, adding 42 new jobs. The Quebec company is calling this one of its largest U.S. contracts ever. The buses will start rolling off the assembly line in May.

Some people at Disney World experienced something a little less than magical this week. One of the boats on the iconic ride, "Jungle Cruise" took on more than a foot of water. The ride was shut down for several hours. The good news, a Disney spokesperson says, all passengers were fine. Disney officials didn't say how many passengers were on the boat or what caused it to take on water.

The Coronavirus has not only made an impact on the stock market, but also for one business in particular. According to recent surveys, Corona beer is suffering from the negative buzz. Constellation Brands, which brews the lager, said customers quote, "understand there is no link between the virus and our business." Corona beer isn't changing its approach, advertising and marketing remains the same.