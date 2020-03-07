Saturday's Trending 3

With worries about Coronavirus increasing, millions of Americans who use public transportation have concerns. With so many people in such tight spaces, public transportation systems around the country are stepping up cleaning protocols. There are some things you can do to reduce your chances of getting sick like avoid using your cell phone on public transit. When you touch surfaces and then you touch your phone, you're transferring germs to the phone. Try to stay away from people who are coughing or sneezing and avoid touching your face. Viruses can be transmitted that way, by touching your nose, mouth, or eyes. Finally, wash your hands.

The F.D.A. is promising to crack down on fake CBD products. It says it will continue to take appropriate action against unlawful CBD products that pose a risk to user's health and safety. The F.D.A. has approved just one CBD based prescription drug. When it comes to over the counter products, the agency says it's concerned about potential liver damage, use of CBD by pregnant women and interaction with medications.This stems from the 2018 farm bill legalizing hemp and allowing the use of CBD in a wide range of products.

Turning now to campaign 2020 and Vermont Senator, Bernie Sanders' pursuit of the Democratic nomination for president. Sanders is trailing Joe Biden in the race for delegates, 652 to 573. He's now changing travel plans ahead of the next Tuesday's primaries. Sanders cancelled yesterday's rally in Mississippi and instead campaigned in Michigan. Deciding to skip Mississippi is an indication that the Sanders campaign is doubling down on states they think they can win. On Capitol Hill, Sanders hasn't earned any new endorsements in two weeks.