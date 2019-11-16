Saturday's trending 3

Yesterday, at the Lamoille County Courthouse a woman made a change of plea. Shelley Stevenson admitted to driving on Route 15 in Johnson in 2017, while under the influence, causing a head on car crash that killed Eileen O’Brien. She originally pleaded not guilty, but yesterday she changed to a guilty plea of gross negligence with death resulting and a contested sentence. Stevenson is scheduled to be back in court sometime in February for sentencing. She is facing 3 to fifteen years in prison. Eileen O'Brien's family said it's been a long two years, they are satisfied with the sentencing range and are ready to focus on Eileen's memory.

When Vermont Health Connect first launched several years ago, there were issues. Things got better, but now there will be a new website, which people can apply for social services, eventually replacing the Vermont health connect. Integrated Enrollment and Eligibility is supposed to be streamlined for those applying for services like food stamps or healthcare. This new system is complex, so the state is rolling it out in twelve stages. At this time, the state doesn’t know exactly how much it will cost, but it may cost over 13-million state and federal dollars next year. The state admits it is a challenge, but by rolling it out step by step there is more flexibility and room to fix any problems that may pop up.

It's a story that made national headlines. Many people reached out to us on Facebook and through email about this. A custom-car that was stolen and damaged before a Las Vegas car show is back home in Vermont. Quintin Brothers Auto & Performance let folks in our area take a look at the damaged 200-thousand dollar car after it was displayed at the SEMA car show in Las Vegas. The kicker is, they showed it covered with police tape and trash inside. It was damaged when a man stole it, hit a police cruiser and then led a chase. People go to this car show to see million dollar cars, typically not wrecked ones. We have the surveillance video from police and the rest of the back story on our website.