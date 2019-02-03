Alumni unite to save Green Mountain College

A group of Green Mountain College alumni, students, parents, and friends are organizing an effort to save the 185-year-old institution from extinction.

In January, the college announced it would close at the end of the semester, citing dropping enrollment numbers.

Within hours of the surprise announcement, over 170 alumni gathered online to draft and sign a letter declaring their intention to save the institution. The letter requested more information from President Allen and the Board of Trustees about the financial health of the institution.

The "Save Green Mountain College," or SaveGMC, group is trying to figure out how to raise the money needed to stop it from shutting down and how to make it more sustainable in the future by boosting enrollment, increasing the school's endowment, and reducing its outstanding debt.

SaveGMC plans to help restructure the school's governance, financial planning strategies, and academic programs.