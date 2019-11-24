Save money with these DIY tips to winterize your home

Some people in Vermont are opting to weatherize their homes on their own this year to save money.

Several energy companies teamed up to host the ‘Home Solutions for Climate Change’ event in Essex Junction on Sunday. They gave attendees information on the tips and tools they need to button up their homes this winter in order to save money, stay comfortable, and lower carbon emissions. They also talked about the benefits of Do-It-Yourself weatherization projects.

“It can be relatively cheap to do something like take caulk and seal up around your window frame, weatherize your windows, install weather stripping, door sweeps on your door. Those can be very cheap and very cost effective projects,” said Kelly Lucci of Efficiency Vermont. “Things like taking spray foam and rigid foam insulation and looking at the box sills and rim joints in your basements. That can make a big difference."

Lucci says it can cost up to $8,000 to hire a professional for weatherization. It costs about $150 to do it yourself.

The event also featured a Home Weatherization trailer that was designed to look like the inside of a house to show people how to identify problem areas in their homes. Experts say if you're feeling a draft in your house, that means there are holes and gaps somewhere in your house, letting warm air escape and inviting the cold in.

Melanie Needle of the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission says attics and basements are the biggest problem areas.

“The most problem-prone areas of a house with common 1980s construction is the attic not being fully weatherized or the insulation that is already there isn't optimized because of a lack of air ceiling. And also basements. There’s an opportunity to do more weatherization and insulation in a basement especially where the wood framing meets the foundation,” said Needle.

Daniel Shearer of Burlington toured the Home Weatherization trailer. He told WCAX News he first weatherized his house seven years ago.

“There was a giant hole in one of our closets. We walked in and in-between the closet and the attic, there was just a big gap that heat was just flowing through,” he said. “I’m the kind of person who really likes trying to figure stuff out on my own so I really enjoyed it but it was also definitely clear that since it was my first time, I’m sure there were things that I missed.”

Energy companies are trying to push people to weatherize their homes to ensure Vermont sticks to its efficiency goals.

“The real importance of weatherization-- the state, in 2016, passed a set of goals of trying to move Vermont away from its current greenhouse gas footprint and more toward renewable energy. The way to get to that goal is-- part of it’s renewable energy like new solar generation, part of it’s transportation, but a big part of it’s weatherization. Making your home more energy efficient so that we’re not using quite as much energy. The effect for the consumer is we can try to reduce the cost that we have which already— since we’re having such an early winter-- are going to be higher than usual if you don’t take some measures to try to bring down your cost,” said Will Dodge of Essex Energy Committee.

While experts encourage DIY weatherization, they recommend you seek help on bigger projects.

“Certainly doing a major insulation job in the attic where you have to blow in foam, that's the sort of thing you want a professional to do,” Dodge told WCAX. “But if it comes to your front door or your back door, putting on rubber weather stripping on the side of the door is very easy."

If you do want to hire a professional, Efficiency Vermont is offering rebates to help pay for up to half of the project cost.

According to the Burlington Electric Department, about 14,000 homes in Burlington have not yet been weatherized.

