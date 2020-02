Fire officials say a scaffolding at a hotel under construction in Keene, New Hampshire, collapsed, injuring a worker.

WMUR-TV reports fire officials said two workers were on the scaffolding when it collapsed at about 10:30 a.m.

One worker was taken to the hospital.

Details of the worker's injuries weren't immediately known.

