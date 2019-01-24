Scam artists target 3Squares

Scam artists are targeting some of Vermont's most vulnerable residents. The state says someone is stealing money meant for people on 3Squares.

3Squares used to be known as food stamps. Recipients are issued EBT cards. The state loads them up with money to use each month.

But now, the state says several participants have had their benefits stolen via a bank in California.

Vermont is working to replace those stolen benefits.

It's also blocking the cards from processing any transactions in California.

If you have 3Squares, the state wants you to check your benefits immediately. If you haven't been targeted, change your PIN right away. If your benefits have been stolen, contact DCF.

ADVICE TO 3SQUARESVT PARTICIPANTS

If you access your benefits on an EBT card, please check your balance immediately by:

-Going to https://www.ebtedge.com/ and clicking on "More Information" under EBT Cardholders.

-Using the FIS EBT Mobile App

-Calling EBT Customer Service (24/7) at 1-800-914-8605

If your benefits have not been compromised, change the PIN on your card right away to prevent any fraudulent transactions

If your benefits have been stolen:

-Report this to DCF immediately, call the Benefits Service Center at1-800-479-6151

-Your benefits will be replaced by paper check and you will be issued a new EBT card