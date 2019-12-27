Scam warning for state of Vermont vendors

If you're a vendor for the state of Vermont, there's a scam you need to know about.

A few weeks ago, someone claiming to be a state employee bought $700 in computer equipment, including keyboards and mice, from one of the state's vendors. It turns out, that person placed the order with a fake purchase order sheet.

Now, state police and the attorney general are warning vendors to keep an eye out for phony purchase order sheets and to double-check orders to make sure they are legitimate.

"Just to make sure that when they do get a purchase order, it's placed and appears to be from the state of Vermont, to make sure that they contact the state of Vermont employee that is their primary point of contact to make sure that they did, in fact, place that purchase order," said Jennifer Fitch, the deputy commissioner of the Department of Buildings and General Services.

The state currently has 400 vendors.