Scammers seeking cash use New Hampshire transportation logo

Authorities say scammers are using the New Hampshire Department of Transportation's logo to try to collect money for bogus speeding tickets.

The attorney general's office says scammers using the email address “nhdotswingmedia.xyz” are sending messages telling recipients that they will face criminal investigations if they don't send payment.

The state transportation department never sends emails seeking payment for traffic violations, nor does the EZ Pass toll system.

