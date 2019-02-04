Scammers spoofing PayPal emails to rip people off

When Indica Mosley and her brother, Charles, needed extra cash, the two college students decided to sell some of their pricey sneakers.

"We pay a lot of tuition, so we figured we would give our parents a break and kind of try and help out with groceries and gas and stuff," Indica Mosley said

They listed 23 sneakers on an app called Bump. In the blink of an eye, they had a buyer willing to pay nearly $3,000. They were excited and eager. So when the buyer suggested the siblings get off Bump to avoid the $180 service fee and use PayPal instead, they agreed.

"They said they would send the money right over and they sent it," Mosley said.

An email read "You've got money."

"So we shipped out the shoes and we pretty much waited for them to get there and waited for the payment," Mosley said.

And they waited and waited and waited some more.

"I called them and texted them," Mosley said.

Nothing.

"I was really upset," she said.

Reality set in that the PayPal email was fake. They'd been scammed out of nearly $3,000 for the sneakers.

"It just blows my mind that everything was fake," Mosley said.

"Scammers are getting smarter every day," said Eric Chin-Tan, a cybersecurity expert.

Chin-Tan says things that made this email nearly picture-perfect were the flawless blue logo, no spelling errors, the correct size font and a security link that takes you right to PayPal's official page.

Here's what's fake about the email-- the address.

"You can see the blue side here at the very end it says @mail so that should have said @PayPal," Chin-Tan said.

Mosley's far from the only consumer falling for fake PayPal emails. On the BBB Scam Tracker, CBS News found nearly 100 complaints.

Mosley shipped her sneakers from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Crete, Illinois. Someone at the address signed for them.

Reporter: We're looking for the people who received $3,000 worth of sneakers.

After a 10-minute exchange:

Reporter: They never got the money... Does that surprise you?

Man at door: I don't care.

Reporter: You don't care.

Mosley contacted PayPal.

"They told us there was nothing they can do to help because it didn't come from PayPal," Mosley said.

The company does offer advice on its website: "Think you are on a spoof site or got a fake email posing as PayPal? Just email it to spook@paypal.com, we'll take a look and reply shortly."

Experts say even if you get email of a payment, make sure to check your account to confirm it came in.

One more tip from consumer advocates: If you start to sell something on an app, it's always safer to stay with that app and finish the sale, even if that means you'll pay a fee. That offers you protection.