Schirling looking forward to post in public safety

As of Sept. 3, Vermont's current secretary of commerce will become the state's next commissioner of public safety.

Michael Schirling says he has mixed emotions about leaving the Agency of Commerce and the team he grew close with over the past few years, but he's looking forward to getting into discussions about public safety.

Schirling says he plans to focus on high-profile issues over the next few years, some of which the department has already made efforts to address.

"From bias-free policing to school safety, ensuring that we've got robust emergency management, that fire safety continues to do a great job at providing inspection services and training. It's the standard array of things that are in public safety," Schirling said.

Schirling will work closely with his new team to decide what's next for the department and how they will move forward through the next few years.

Former Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle becomes the new commerce secretary.