Schneiderman used campaign cash to pay $340K in legal bills

Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman used nearly $340,000 in campaign cash to pay a law firm representing him in a criminal investigation of allegations that he physically abused several women.

Campaign finance reports reviewed by The Associated Press show that Schneiderman's re-election committee began paying Clayman & Rosenberg LLP the week after his abrupt May 7 resignation.

The last payment was made Dec. 7, a month after a special prosecutor closed the investigation without filing charges.

Paying a politician's personal legal fees out of campaign funds is legal, though reform advocates criticize the practice.

Schneiderman's spokeswoman says the campaign is "honoring its commitments and paying bills in accordance with applicable law."

