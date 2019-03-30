Scholars' Bowl happening today

Eleven high schools from around the state are taking part in the Vermont NEA Scholars' Bowl, a school-year-long question and answer competition.

One school will be crowned academic champion and win an all-expenses-paid trip to the national competition.

Champlain Valley Union and South Burlington are the top seeds. The other teams seeking to join them are Burlington, Burr, Burton, Cabot, Essex, Hanover, Middlebury, St. Johnsbury, Windsor and Woodstock.

The competition starts Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in Montpelier.