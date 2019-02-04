NH scholarship fund to help engineering students

A new scholarship fund will distribute more than $100,000 annually to New Hampshire engineering students.

The Norman F. and Marilyn W. Jones Scholarship Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation will make its first awards this year to students pursuing bachelor's degrees in engineering.

Students in electrical, aeronautical and mechanical engineering and related fields and who are rising sophomores, juniors or seniors, are eligible to apply for the funds.

Students will be considered based on academic excellence, leadership potential, passion for the field and financial need. Finalists will be interviewed by and asked to make a presentation to a committee of industry professionals who will help select recipients.

Applications are due by April 12.

