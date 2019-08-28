School bus safety tips for drivers and your kids

Wednesday is the first day of school for many students across the region.

For many kindergarteners in Colchester, it's their first time getting on a bus. Students got to practice what it's like to ride the bus Tuesday.

Teachers say practice is important since many of the students have never been on the bus before.

Mom of two, Christie Vallencourt, says her daughter is excited to start school but the excitement comes with some apprehension. "Some of the things that I think give her a pause are that she's never done this before, she's never done the bus before," she said.

Her daughter is like many of her peers, which is why principal Carolyn Millham says days like this are so important to ease the nerves by teaching kids the rules. "We coach them to have pleasant conversations with the kids that are sitting next to them, but the really important message here is to make sure you stay in the seat and to treat everyone with kindness and respect," she said.

These kids also learn how to get on and off the bus safely by looking both ways before crossing the street and learning to take and give cues to the bus driver to make sure everything is clear.

It's also a good reminder for other drivers to be careful on the roads with the extra school buses driving around in the mornings and afternoons.

School bus drivers want you to pay attention to the flashing lights on the buses. When you see the lights on a school bus go on, that is an indication that they will be stopping. The flashing yellow lights at the top and side of the bus mean they will be stopping in the next 200 yards. Once those lights go on, it's illegal to pass the bus.

There is one exception to the rule -- that's if there is a median in the road. Otherwise, it doesn't matter if it's a two-lane or four-lane road. All drivers must stop when those flashing lights are on.

Chris Ives with Mountain Transit is hopeful they will be adding cameras to school buses soon. "We think that will definitely cut down on people running through stop signs and red lights on a school bus knowing that those cameras are on there. We do have cameras on board that sometimes can catch those red light runners from the side windows," he said.

Ives says they've had 300 write-ups this year out of his office. Most of those were people who went through a stop sign or red light and the bus driver was able to get their plate number and description of the car and driver. Not all of them resulted in tickets but some of them did.

So remember, if you are out on the road and you see the flashing lights on the bus, that means stop. It will help keeps students safe, and you out of court.