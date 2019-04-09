School chefs do battle in annual food fight

Call it UVM's version of "Top Chef." And it's a tasty competition.

Our Darren Perron hosted the Tuesday event that aims to change the way people think of campus dining and also helps to feed the hungry in the Burlington area.

There has been a push in recent years to get healthier, local foods in school cafeterias. Move over mystery meat and tater tots-- campus chow has changed!

Dozens of chefs and food preparers duke it out over dinner in UVM's Battle of the Campus Chefs. The chefs and campus cooks team up with food vendors and student volunteers from various groups to make entrees for up to 800 people in a friendly food fight.

The dishes include organic, fair trade, sustainable, humane and local ingredients. And of course, they've got to be tasty, too. A panel of judges will help decide that.

Some of these dishes might run you $20-$30 bucks a plate at a restaurant. But in this competition, a UVM dining card swipe or $11 gets you all the samples you can stuff in your mouth.

The money goes to charity. The proceeds benefit the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf through the organization's Campus Kitchens Project.

The winning team gets a trophy and bragging rights on campus.