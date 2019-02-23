School district hopes for bigger 2020 budget

With Town Meeting Day less than two weeks away, Burlington School District is hoping residents will vote yes on "Question 1."

It would increase the district's budget to $88,706,132. That comes out to around $16,000 per student, a 6.3% increase from the current cost per student.

If approved, property owners will see a 90 cent increase on every $1,000 of property value. Income tax will increase $1 per $10,000 of income.

Superintendent Yaw Obeng said this increase is worth it even for Burlington residents without school-age children.

"This is a great value not just for our schools, but for society as well. We know that the students are our future citizens. And this is going to enable us to prepare them for the 21st century," Obeng said.

The superintendent said the bolstered budget will help teachers teach a comprehensive program from technological literacy to the arts. He said the district has been focusing a lot of that energy on younger students.