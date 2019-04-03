School lead testing bill moves forward in Vt. House

Lawmakers are moving forward with testing the drinking water at all of Vermont's schools for lead contamination and set a limit new limits for the potentially toxic heavy metal.

The House bill set the acceptable level of lead at five parts per billion. That's higher than the Senate version which calls for three parts per billion, so a conference committee will need to reconcile that difference.

The House bill allocates $2.4 million for testing. In the House bill, if high levels of lead are found, the state would cover 70 percent of remediation costs. Local districts would be on the hook for the remaining 30 percent.

House Education Committee Chairwoman Kate Webb, D-Shelburne, says testing and remediation is important because lead can inhibit brain development in children. "The state will cover the testing of all taps that are used for drinking and preparing food in all of our schools and our child care facilities," she said. "Any tap that shows a level of five or more would need to be remediated. It can be remediated in a variety of ways. You can either make the tap no longer accessible, you can replace the fixture, you could provide alternative water sources."

Lawmakers could find it difficult to settle on just how much local districts should pay for remediation.