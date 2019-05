The All State Parade is happening Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Montpelier.

It's only the second time in more than 90 years that the parade will be in the state capital.

It's also the longest running annual state parade in the country. It's open to any school marching group.

The parade starts at the Main St. School.

The All State music festival will continue through Saturday. It's three days of rehearsals which lead up to a series of performances.